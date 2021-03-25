Efficiency Maine project bringing relief to eligible municipalities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -There’s a program aimed at helping small and rural municipalities save cash and energy.

It’s called the Efficiency Maine Small Municipality Retrofit Project.

Eligible municipalities will be able to convert their lighting to led and switch their heating and cooling systems to a heat pump.

We’re told those eligible can qualify for up to $7,800 toward those systems.

Rick Meinking, Business Program Manager, Efficiency Maine Trust, said, ”We are encouraging them to not use that technology and go to the heat pump technology. It’s all part of the state’s goal of electrification and it’s in line with the governor’s 100,000 heat pump challenge.”

The deadline to apply is March 31st.

For more information, visit the Efficiency Maine website.

