Downeast Community Hospital’s petition to buy Calais Regional Hospital approved by bankruptcy court

Paperwork was filed in February with the bankruptcy court outlining the potential purchase.
The Calais hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -Downeast Community Hospital is another step closer to acquiring Calais Regional Hospital.

That according to Downeast Community Hospital officials.

We’re told Wednesday, the paperwork got approved.

In a statement, DECH, President & CEO, Steve Lail, said, “We are pleased with the court’s decision and are eager to get started. The court-appointed Plan Officer, Mark Stickney, has assigned a Management Service Agreement with Calais Community Hospital, which allows us to provide management services to CRH until the closing of the sale which is scheduled to take place in June. Our Senior Leaders began those services today. We look forward to this new journey and to building new relationships with the staff at CRH and the Calais community.”

