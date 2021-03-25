Downeast Community Hospital’s petition to buy Calais Regional Hospital approved by bankruptcy court

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -Downeast Community Hospital is another step closer to acquiring Calais Regional Hospital.

That according to Downeast Community Hospital officials.

Paperwork was filed in February with the bankruptcy court outlining the potential purchase.

We’re told Wednesday, the paperwork got approved.

The Calais hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.

In a statement, DECH, President & CEO, Steve Lail, said, “We are pleased with the court’s decision and are eager to get started. The court-appointed Plan Officer, Mark Stickney, has assigned a Management Service Agreement with Calais Community Hospital, which allows us to provide management services to CRH until the closing of the sale which is scheduled to take place in June. Our Senior Leaders began those services today. We look forward to this new journey and to building new relationships with the staff at CRH and the Calais community.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.