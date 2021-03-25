Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

