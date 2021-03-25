COVID-19 Bill of Rights now law in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is now a law in Maine.

After being passed by the House and Senate, it became a law without the Governor’s signature.

The Bill of Rights is designed to eliminate barriers to coronavirus screening, testing, and immunization.

It requires health insurance companies to cover those things at no cost to patients.

Also, it stops health care providers from charging patients any fee related to coronavirus preventative services.

Although uninsured Mainers should be able to access testing and vaccination for free, it includes provisions to keep them from being charged or ways to get reimbursed if they are.

