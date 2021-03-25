Advertisement

Coronavirus vaccination drive-thrus could happen in Maine

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Coronavirus vaccination drive-thrus could become a reality here in Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that’s particularly true with the increase in the J&J supply coming to Maine.

That’s the one-shot vaccine.

Shah says next week they are allocating supply for fire departments around the state, including in Augusta and Bangor.

A spokesperson for the CDC says because first responders have had access to vaccinations since late December, these doses can be available to age-eligible members of the public.

Each department will figure out what to do with them.

”All of whom are planning different variations on the theme of a drive-thru. Some may be entirely drive-thru, some may be drive up and get vaccinated and go right back in your car, but they’re all working on ways to speed up vaccine delivery,” says Shah.

Dr. Shah says they are hearing from younger people who are interested in getting a shot this way.

The J&J is ideal for a drive-thru because it also doesn’t require the same cold storage as the other ones.

