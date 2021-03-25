Bangor Savings offers $500 incentive for employees to get vaccinated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank is offering a $500 incentive for employees to become vaccinated from COVID-19.

About 700 of their 1,100 employees have worked remotely for much of the pandemic.

But as they see a return to the office, they say they want to ensure the health and safety of their employees.

Incentivizing employees to get the vaccine has been a question many employers have had to ask themselves.

For Bangor Savings Bank, they’ve done something like this before.

”Last year we incentivized the flu shot, and we saw three times as many employees get the flu shot. So really this is no different, but with COVID-19 the stakes are just so much higher,” said Ryan Albert, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

There is no requirement for employees to become vaccinated.

But the bank hopes this will encourage their employees to do so.

