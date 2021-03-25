Bangor Savings Bank handing out more than $180,000 to local nonprofits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank is handing out more than $180,000 to nonprofits in Maine and New Hampshire.

Between two different programs, including the Community Matters More program, 56 different nonprofits are receiving between $1,000 and $5,000.

Locally, Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard and the Waterville Area Humane Society were just two of the long list of recipients.

Bangor Savings Bank says it’s an honor to give back to these small organizations who are making a big difference.

”They are so grateful for these dollars. Non-profit organizations are vital to the health and well being of our communities. We’re truly appreciative that we’re able to support them in their effort,” said Jaclyn Fish, Vice President and Manager of Community Relations.

Bangor Savings Bank began the Community Matters More program in 2007.

Since then, they’ve given out more than 1-and-a-half million dollars to more than 500 different organizations.

