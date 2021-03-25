Athletic trainers are essential to student-athletes, coaches around the region

BANGOR/ORONO, Maine (WABI) - March is National Athletic Training Month.

It’s to honor and recognize the important work of athletic trainers.

TV5 caught up with a trainer from Northern Light Health to see what services they provide to schools in the region.

“Schools were closing. Sports stopped immediately. We have to pivot quite a bit and do three or four different jobs, said JP Stowe, ATC for Northern Light Sports Health.

Last March, the world stopped for many, including the staff at Northern Light Sports Health.

Their athletic trainers helped with a number of things throughout the Northern Light System, including screenings at Eastern Maine Medical Center for nearly six months.

With many school sports back in session, their focus now is getting student athletes in 18 schools across the region the care they need, on and off the field.

“We’re really the only profession that will see somebody the second they get hurt to the second they get back on the field weeks or months later. We take them through that whole process and that continuum of care,” said Stowe.

In addition to providing athletic training services to middle and high schools in the region, they also stepped up to the plate to help with their COVID-19 protocols.

That includes Orono High School, the first school in the region to sign a contract with Northern Light Health.

“We had to figure out where we’re going to put the isolation areas for kids. What are we going to do about benches? So, there were a lot of decisions that you thought you’d never have to make that had to be made,” Stowe explained.

Stowe says athletic trainers go above and beyond giving ice or taping up ankles.

“That’s about 1% of what we do. A lot of what we do is behind the scenes,” he said.

At Orono High School, that includes teaching CPR and First Aid to teachers and students. They also hold seminars about the importance of being a multi-sport athlete.

Orono High School Athletic Director, Mike Archer, says trainers are vital for student athletes and coaches, too.

“Our athletic trainers have a relationship with these kids,” said Archer. “They know their threshold for pain is, their tolerance, and they’re going to do everything they can to get them back on the field as quickly as possible, but do it in the safest way possible.”

They provide some relief to opponents and parents as well.

“You live in Dexter and you get a phone call that your kid is injured, it’s nice to know that there is someone there that’s certified and qualified to take care of your child when you’re not there,” Archer said.

As spring sports get underway, Archer says their trainers will become busier. It’s nice to have time to give them the recognition they deserve.

“I can’t imagine life without an athletic trainer,” said Archer. “I think your district at this time that we’re in is taking on huge liability issues if you don’t have some type of additional support there other than your coaches.”

