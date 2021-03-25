Areas of Fog Tonight, Periods of Rain Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Despite a lack of sunshine, the temps today continued to run well above normal as highs climbed into the 50s to near 60° across most of Maine. Tonight, will be another rather mild night, with low temps holding in the upper 30s to mid-40s, with patchy dense fog once again forming, first along the coast and then working inland as the night moves along.

Tomorrow a storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will bring a period of steadier rain to Maine during the day. As colder air over Quebec gets drawn south the rain may change to snow before ending over northern parts of Maine Friday night. Rainfall Friday and Friday night will likely range from about .30″ to as much as 1.00″, with the heaviest rain likely falling across the northern parts of the state. Most of the day Saturday looks fair and chilly, with high temps holding in the upper 30s north and lower to mid-40s south.

Energy aloft diving out of central Canada will cause a rather strong storm to form over the Ohio River Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning, with the storm then intensifying as it moves northeast towards New England. With cold high pressure building over Quebec and the storm likely redeveloping along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline before moving northeast into the Gulf of Maine the potential is there for a late season Nor’easter later Sunday through early Monday. At this time, it appears the precipitation will fall primarily as rain from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions on south Suday afternoon and night, with the precipitation possibly ending as snow or a wintry mix late Sunday night and very early Monday morning. From the Greenville and Millinocket regions on north the precipitation will likely fall as a combination of heavy wet snow, sleet and rain, with a coating to several inches of wet snow accumulating, with the higher accumulations likely falling across the higher elevations. Along with the precipitation will come an increasingly strong and gusty northeast breeze and especially across areas that see wet snow the potential is there for poor travel conditions and localized power outages. Monday will turn out to be a mainly dry, blustery and chilly day across Maine as the Nor’easter lifts northeast through the Maritimes of Canada. With the potential for significant snow, mix, rain and wind the WABI Forecast Center has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned to the latest forecast from the WABI-TV5 weather team for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, patchy fog, with a light southeast breeze and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Periods of rain, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph, and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Becoming blustery and chilly, with rain, snow and mixed precipitation likely developing and high temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Blustery and chilly, with early morning snow and mixed precipitation possible and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

