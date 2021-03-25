Animal advocates urge people to do research before buying bunnies and chicks for Easter presents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Think before buying that bunny or chick this Easter.

That’s the message from animal advocates this time of year.

It’s when they see an uptick in bunny and chick sales, all for the sake of getting kids something cute on Easter.

At the Bangor Humane Society, they say bunnies require specific care and supplies, even more so than a cat or a dog.

They ask anyone considering a bunny or a chick to do some research on what it will take to make them a pet in your home.

”Consider the amount of time and care that it’s going to take, and young children are just not in a position to provide the kind of intense care that particularly a rabbit needs. It is cute to think about, you know, photos with your two or your three-year-old, holding a little baby bunny, but you’re looking at five to eight years of care for that particular animal,” Bangor Humane Society, Kathryn Ravenscraft, said.

Bunnies need a hutch which has to be cleaned every one to two days, at least.

They also need fresh hay daily, fresh greens, veggies, and water among other things.

Also, not all vets will treat small animals like rabbits.

They say bunnies grow really fast, too.

A tiny bunny can grow to be five to 15 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.