45 Mainers died of drug overdoses in February, report says

(WOWT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A report released by the state on Thursday said that 45 Mainers died of drug overdoses in February.

Of the 45 overdoses, 27 are confirmed drug deaths and 18 are suspected.

February’s overdose deaths were down compared to the 55 reported in January, but Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said overdoses are still a serious problem.

“We continue to have a very serious epidemic. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage those who are facing a substance abuse addiction,” Frey said.

Last year, 503 Mainers died of a drug overdose.

