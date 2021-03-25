$100K donation will soon have local family in new home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The combined efforts of several area organizations will soon result in a new place to live for a local family.

In the months ahead, this under construction house in Bangor will become the home of the Parker family.

A $100K donation from the J.M. Huber Foundation has allowed Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor, along with students from Eastern Maine Community College, to transform the property.

When it’s done, it will be the 26th home the Bangor division of Habitat has completed.

“We know that one in eight Mainers are paying more than 50% of their income for their housing,” said Executive Director Rebecca Kirk. “Every house that we build is an opportunity to take a family or individual and change that story for them, put them in a housing situation where they can redirect their income towards a sustainable future.”

The goal is to have work completed and the Parker family moving in to the home by August.

