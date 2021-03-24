Advertisement

Wild Acadia Fun Park gets conditional approval to add camping resort

If a campground is eventually built, the Fun Park will remain open to the public.
If a campground is eventually built, the Fun Park will remain open to the public.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Wild Acadia Fun Park in Trenton received conditional approval from the Trenton Planning board last week to build a campground behind the park.

Allen Associates, who own the park, says adding a camping resort would make the business more sustainable for the future and help to ensure the the Fun Park stays open.

The campground is still only conceptual for now, as Allen Associates goes through the application and permitting process with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation.

”I would not say it’s a done deal by any stretch of the imagination,” said James Allen of Allen Associates. “We have some work to do. We’ll know more in the next four to five weeks if we’re going to proceed, if we’re able to pull it off. A lot of it depends on these applications coming through from the DEP and the DOT.”

If a campground is eventually built, the Fun Park will remain open to the public.

There is a full statement from Wild Acadia Fun Park about its plans for the future on the Wild Acadia Fun Park Facebook page.

