UMaine extends Amy Vachon’s contract for 4 more years

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine announcing today it has extended Cony and UMaine graduate Amy Vachon as its head women’s basketball coach for the next 4 years.

According to the school her new contract runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025 and will replace Vachon’s current four-year contract.

Vachon is 94–42 going 62-16 in America East conference play. She was America East coach of the Year this year for the 3rd time in her career. The Black Bears went 17-3. They fell in the America East Championship game.

Vachon has made at least the America East tournament finals every year she has coached. Taking Maine to the NCAA Tournament twice in that time.

