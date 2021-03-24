Advertisement

UMaine baseball back to work, preparing for conference and home opener

Maine set to host UMBC for DH Saturday and Sunday, No fans
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball had its America East opening series cancelled last weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team. They subsequently had to quarantine players due to contact tracing. But the Black Bears have gotten back to practice with those cleared to play.

“As long as things go as they are supposed to, no new positives, we will be back on the field Friday at 6 PM getting the isolated guys some work. Then Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders,” says UMaine head baseball coach Nick Derba, “We have to accept that we are still in a pandemic. Hopefully, this is an unprecedented time in our lives. We just gotta keep moving forward.”

Maine expects to face UMBC this weekend in their home and conference opening series in Orono. No fans are allowed yet.

