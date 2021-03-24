Advertisement

Stanley Subaru wins award for community service

The award is given out to only one of the sixty-four Subaru Dealerships in New England each year.
The award is given out to only one of the sixty-four Subaru Dealerships in New England each year.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Subaru of New England has named Stanley Subaru of Ellsworth as 2020′s ‘Love Promise’ Retailer of the Year in recognition of exceptional dedication to making the world a better place.

Last year, Stanley Subaru undertook more than 30 community initiatives.

That included October’s ‘Driven for a Cure’ to raise funds for mammography scholarships at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, and giving around 4,000 reusable masks to the community.

”It’s gratifying,” said Stanley Subaru co-owner Mark Politte. “It’s humbling to win. Being a positive, contributing force in our community, and being an impact player and a good corporate citizen have been part of our mission statement since the beginning. So, the recognition that, ‘hey, maybe we’re delivering on that mission statement, and maybe we’re doing a somewhat decent job of it,’ is gratifying.”

The award is given out to only one of the sixty-four Subaru Dealerships in New England each year.

