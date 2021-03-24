Advertisement

Pitchers and Catchers begin creating bond as high school spring sports get started

Orono baseball and softball teams get to work
Pitchers and Catchers prep for Orono High
Pitchers and Catchers prep for Orono High
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - High school spring sports really get rolling on Monday as full team activities begin. But pitchers and catchers around the state are able to get their arms ready this week. We caught up with Orono.

“We can go outside and throw a little bit. Get an idea of what it will be like during the season. Then we can come in here and work with our pitchers, and work with our catchers,” says Orono junior catcher Lauren Brown, “It helps with the bonding with our pitchers and catchers a lot. I think it’s good for all of us. There’s a lot of new people who haven’t played together, so it’s good to get in here, and get everything going.”

“I’m really excited to have a season again,” says Orono sophomore pitcher Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick, “Sports is a big part of my life, and having nothing to do really sucked. I ended up getting a pitching mound for my yard. So me and my dad could throw back and forth which was really good.”

For the Red Riots baseball team, they still remember finishing runner-up at state just a few years ago.

“Had a run to the state championship that a lot of us will remember or a long time,” says Orono senior pitcher Zack Dill.

“Yeah, I broke my hand in the regional final,” says Orono senior catcher Jason Desisto, “You know, I really just wanted to get to play in a state game. You know it could have been only state game in my high school career. I begged my parents to let me play, and we put some protection on it, and I just battled through.”

Back to work with their eyes on the prize. One step at a time.

“Just work on mechanics and get everything back in the groove,” says Dill, “and see how it goes and get through tryouts.”

“This week is really about building good connections with the pitchers and catchers,” says Desisto, “Getting our mechanics right. We’re just using the time to our advantage.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln

Latest News

Brewer volleyball edges MDI in 5 set match
Brewer volleyball edges MDI in 5 set match
Local MMA fighter Watson makes pro debut this weekend in Florida
Local MMA fighter Watson set to make pro debut this week in Florida
Fagnano earns CAA player of the week
Maine football’s win over Stony Brook vaults them into the Top 25, Fagnano CAA player of the week
MABC Spirit of the Game award winners demonstrate perseverance
MABC Spirit of the Game award winners, scholarship winner, demonstrate perseverance