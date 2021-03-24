Pitchers and Catchers begin creating bond as high school spring sports get started

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - High school spring sports really get rolling on Monday as full team activities begin. But pitchers and catchers around the state are able to get their arms ready this week. We caught up with Orono.

“We can go outside and throw a little bit. Get an idea of what it will be like during the season. Then we can come in here and work with our pitchers, and work with our catchers,” says Orono junior catcher Lauren Brown, “It helps with the bonding with our pitchers and catchers a lot. I think it’s good for all of us. There’s a lot of new people who haven’t played together, so it’s good to get in here, and get everything going.”

“I’m really excited to have a season again,” says Orono sophomore pitcher Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick, “Sports is a big part of my life, and having nothing to do really sucked. I ended up getting a pitching mound for my yard. So me and my dad could throw back and forth which was really good.”

For the Red Riots baseball team, they still remember finishing runner-up at state just a few years ago.

“Had a run to the state championship that a lot of us will remember or a long time,” says Orono senior pitcher Zack Dill.

“Yeah, I broke my hand in the regional final,” says Orono senior catcher Jason Desisto, “You know, I really just wanted to get to play in a state game. You know it could have been only state game in my high school career. I begged my parents to let me play, and we put some protection on it, and I just battled through.”

Back to work with their eyes on the prize. One step at a time.

“Just work on mechanics and get everything back in the groove,” says Dill, “and see how it goes and get through tryouts.”

“This week is really about building good connections with the pitchers and catchers,” says Desisto, “Getting our mechanics right. We’re just using the time to our advantage.”

