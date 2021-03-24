Patchy Dense Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight & Thursday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today was another unseasonably mild day all across the Pine Tree state as high temps climbed into the 50s and lower 60s statewide. Clouds began to increase across our region today as moisture to our south pushed north into New England. A weak storm currently lifting north off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline along with some upper- level energy approaching from the west will combine to bring scattered showers to Maine later tonight and tomorrow morning. As the storm to our south lifts north it will continue to weaken and the showers that do develop across Maine will likely be light and scattered tonight and tomorrow morning, with somewhat brighter and drier conditions likely returning to our area for the afternoon hours tomorrow. The combination of clouds, and a few showers and an onshore breeze will hold the temps tomorrow in the upper 40s at the coast and 50s inland, which is still well above normal for the later part of March.

On Friday a stronger storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will bring a period of steadier rain to Maine during the day. As colder air over Quebec gets drawn south the rain may change to snow before ending over northern parts of Maine Friday night. Rainfall Friday and Friday night will likely range from about .50″ to as much as 1.00″. Most of the day Saturday looks fair and chilly, with high temps holding in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It currently appears that energy aloft diving out of central Canada will cause a rather strong storm to form over the Ohio River Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning, with the storm then intensifying as it moves northeast towards New England. With cold high pressure building over Quebec and the storm likely redeveloping along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline before moving northeast into the Gulf of Maine the potential is there for a late season snow, rain and wind storm beginning Sunday and likely continuing into part of Monday. This potential storm is still several days away from even forming, but it needs to be watched closely as we head towards the weekend. With the potential for significant snow, mix, rain and wind the WABI Forecast Center has declared both Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days, so stay tuned to the latest forecast from the WABI-TV5 weather team for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, patchy fog and scattered showers, with a light southeast breeze and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few scattered morning showers possible, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Periods of rain, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph, and high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Becoming blustery and chilly, with rain, snow and mixed precipitation likely developing and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Blustery and chilly, with morning snow and mixed precipitation possible and high temps in the 30s to lower 40s.

