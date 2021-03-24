Northern Light will not use state’s COVID-19 vax registration site

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health does not plan to use the state’s newly launched coronavirus vaccine pre-registration website.

The state’s new system will alert people when they are eligible to sign-up what their options are for getting a vaccine.

It will show open appointments across the state.

That’s something Northern Light’s system already does.

“It just makes it a little bit easier for us to control the way our appointments are scheduled for each individual day so they match what our staffing model is and our vaccination model,” said Dr. James Jarvis. “If there is a way to integrate them, we will work with the state on that, but for the foreseeable future, we will continue to use our own website and we feel that the state will just link to our website.”

April 19th, when Mainers 16 to 49 become eligible for the vaccine, falls on a Monday.

Jarvis says they will await guidance from the state to see if they will allow those newly eligible to register a few days in advance like those 50 and over were recently able to do.

