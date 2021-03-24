New bill would require uniform standards for air quality in public schools

(WABI) - The legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee met this morning to discuss a proposed bill which aims to improve air quality and ventilation in Maine public schools.

The bill would require the Department of Education to develop standards for air quality meaning schools would have to update current ventilation systems or install those systems if they don’t currently have them.

Current rules state only that there should be sufficient air changes to avoid odors, toxic substances, or dust particles.

”The lack of specificity leaves it open to interpretation, uneven application, and a patchwork of ventilation practices across the state,” said Rep. Rebecca Millet. “Maine must ensure uniform standards applied to every district, school, and classroom in order to protect the health of all who spend many hours in these spaces.”

The bill establishes a target date of July 1st, 2026 for installing modern air quality systems.

