Advertisement

New bill would require uniform standards for air quality in public schools

Begich Middle School lockers stay closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Begich Middle School lockers stay closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.(KTUU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee met this morning to discuss a proposed bill which aims to improve air quality and ventilation in Maine public schools.

The bill would require the Department of Education to develop standards for air quality meaning schools would have to update current ventilation systems or install those systems if they don’t currently have them.

Current rules state only that there should be sufficient air changes to avoid odors, toxic substances, or dust particles.

”The lack of specificity leaves it open to interpretation, uneven application, and a patchwork of ventilation practices across the state,” said Rep. Rebecca Millet. “Maine must ensure uniform standards applied to every district, school, and classroom in order to protect the health of all who spend many hours in these spaces.”

The bill establishes a target date of July 1st, 2026 for installing modern air quality systems.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since September.
Maine Nurses Union says Northern Light Health asking to cut paid time off in latest contract negotiations
Maine State Police are mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s.
Maine State Police mourn loss of retired K9
Northern Light Health does not plan to use the state’s newly launched coronavirus vaccine...
Northern Light will not use state’s COVID-19 vax registration site
Federal data shows the state is going to get more than 45,000 doses next week.
Maine to receive 28% increase in COVID-19 vax doses next week
A program that’s goal is feeding Maine seniors is in need of farmers to join the effort.
Farms needed for program aimed at feeding seniors