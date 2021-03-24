More Clouds, Still Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A foggy start to our Wednesday in many locations closer to the coast with variably cloudy skies elsewhere. The fog will lift by mid-late morning with skies remaining variably cloudy through the afternoon. Clouds will be more prevalent today than they have been the past few days but overall it should still be a decent day. Despite not seeing much sunshine, temperatures will still top off well above average with highs in the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Low pressure passing to our north combined with a disturbance passing to our south will bring us some scattered rain showers for the overnight mainly after midnight. It will remain mild tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few showers will linger early Thursday otherwise expect the showers to move out during the morning with variably cloudy skies expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild again with highs topping off in the 50s to around 60° Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Friday bringing us periods of rain to end the work week. Despite the clouds and rainfall Friday, temperatures will still reach the 50s for highs. Rain is expected to taper off Friday night but as colder air moves in on the backside of the departing storm, we could see the rain end as some rain and snow showers late Friday night with some rain and snow showers lingering into early Saturday morning. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Saturday and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s. Things look a bit more interesting for the Sunday into Monday timeframe which is why I have issued a FIRST ALERT for both days. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Sunday is forecast to redevelop near Cape Cod later in the day. Colder air will be in place with this system leading to a chance for accumulating snow especially away from the coast later Sunday, Sunday night and the first half of Monday. It’s still several days away and there’s still a lot of uncertainty with the system but the potential is there for a significant snowfall especially over the northern half of the state. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Areas of dense fog this morning then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs between 52°-62°, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers mainly after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light south/southeast wind.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: A rain or snow shower possible early then variably cloudy. Cooler with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

