Mass. man awaiting new trial on murder charge seeking amended bail conditions

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man who had his murder conviction overturned is seeking amended bail conditions.

He will appear in a hearing via Zoom on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m. in Aroostook County.

In June 2020, the Maine Supreme Court threw out murder and robbery convictions against Marcus Asante.

Asante was found guilty of shooting Douglas Morin Junior nine times during a drug deal in Sherman in October, 2016.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Despite the high court’s ruling to overturn the convictions, Asante was not released from custody while he awaits a new trial.

During the trial, state prosecutors argued Asante and Morin’s cousin, Tia Ludwick, made a plan to rob Morin.

Asante testified that wasn’t the case and that Morin pulled out a gun after the deal was called off.

Asante’s lawyers argued the judge made mistakes in instruction to the jury.

The high court agreed and said there was no evidence Asante had intentionally planned to inflict bodily harm against Morin - and the jury verdict was based on impermissible criteria.

