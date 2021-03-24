Advertisement

Maine woman hikes 400 miles to raise $50K for Good Shepherd Food Bank

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WMTW) - A major accomplishment for a 79-year-old woman on a mission to raise money for Good Shepherd Food Bank.

This week, she hit her 400-mile hiking goal.

Rita Losse says she wants to inspire people to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

She dedicated her hike to raise money for Good Shepherd, saying it’s impossible for someone to lead a healthy lifestyle if they don’t have enough food.

She hasn’t hit her goal of $50,000 just yet.

And she’s asking Mainers to donate to Good Shepherd.

”I don’t think we need to put an end date for that goal, let’s just keep raising money for Good Shepherd Food Bank because everybody in the state of Maine benefits if the people in the state of Maine have enough food,” Losse said.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so online at gsfb.org.

