Maine to receive 28% increase in COVID-19 vax doses next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Federal data shows the state is going to get more than 45,000 doses next week.

The 10,010 addition doses are a 28% increase.

In the meantime, Northern Light Health officials ask people arriving for coronavirus vaccinations to respect their appointment times.

They say they have never turned away anyone with an appointment.

Dr. James Jarvis says Tuesday, the first day those 50 and older were eligible, the length of the line snowballed with several early arrivals.

Things got back to normal Wednesday.

TV5 had reports of less than five minute wait times in the line.

Now, Northern Light turns its attention to preparing for April 19th when those 16 to 49 become eligible.

Jarvis says work on their website to handle that planned influx is underway.

“Right now, we are behind the scenes working so that our website will be able to handle the volume that is expected at that time and also the new constraint because we will have people eligible between the ages of 16 and 18 who we do require parental consent unless they’ve been emancipated, so we need to make sure our website is able to handle that,” he explained.

He adds all of this is predicated on the arrival of more vaccine.

The hope is Maine’s allotment from the federal government goes up in April.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.