Maine State Police mourn loss of retired K9

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - State Police are mourning the loss of a former four-legged colleague.

State Police say Champ had to be put to sleep.

He was owned by retired Sgt. Jeremy Forbes.

Champ was a rescue dog donated by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in 2010.

He worked as a State Police K9 for a decade.

Champ was often used by law enforcement to track suspects or assist in locating narcotics.

At the time of his retirement, the department says he was believed to be one of the oldest dogs actively working.

“In 2017, Champ and now retired Sgt. Jeremy Forbes were awarded the James Griffith Memorial Canine Team of the Year award. He was a tireless tracker and his work always reflected well on the Maine State Police. His loss will be felt deeply.”

