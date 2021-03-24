Maine State Police mourn loss of retired K9
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - State Police are mourning the loss of a former four-legged colleague.
State Police say Champ had to be put to sleep.
He was owned by retired Sgt. Jeremy Forbes.
Champ was a rescue dog donated by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in 2010.
He worked as a State Police K9 for a decade.
Champ was often used by law enforcement to track suspects or assist in locating narcotics.
At the time of his retirement, the department says he was believed to be one of the oldest dogs actively working.
