Maine State Police mourn loss of retired K9

Maine State Police are mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s.
Maine State Police are mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - State Police are mourning the loss of a former four-legged colleague.

State Police say Champ had to be put to sleep.

He was owned by retired Sgt. Jeremy Forbes.

Champ was a rescue dog donated by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in 2010.

He worked as a State Police K9 for a decade.

Champ was often used by law enforcement to track suspects or assist in locating narcotics.

At the time of his retirement, the department says he was believed to be one of the oldest dogs actively working.

It is with deep sadness with share with you the passing of retired K9 Champ. His K9 partner and owner, retired Maine...

Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

