BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Nurses Union says Northern Light Health asking to cut paid time off in latest contract negotiations.

Wednesday, members of the union along with local lawmakers came to the Northern Light Healthcare Mall on Union Street to deliver a letter to management.

In the letter they claim that the only thing preventing a new contract is Northern Light’s proposal for Hospice and Home Care nurses to earn paid time off at a slower rate.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since September.

”Even though we have told them repeatedly, we are not interested in giving up the paid time off we have earned by our labor. Management informed the team we must accept their demands, or they will not settle the contract,” said Donna Stanley-Kelley.

“We bargain for a reasonable raise and our time off. And in professional terms get humiliated. It is about serving our patients and our community, not about the large pockets of management,” said Mariah Carrier, Northern Light Home Health Nurse.

Union representatives say they hope to return to the bargaining table next week.

Northern Light released a statement in response to today’s events: “We respect the collective bargaining process and do not discuss negotiations in the media. We have been bargaining in good faith and will continue to do so. We remain optimistic that these negotiations will be resolved on terms acceptable to both parties.”

