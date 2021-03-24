Maine lawmaker proposes bill to reduce licensing fees for bars and restaurants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs committee heard from the public today on a bill to reduce licensing fees for Maine bars and restaurants.

It would reduce state licensing fees by 50 percent for a 12-month period.

Senator Joe Baldacci says 97% of businesses in Maine have less than 20 employees.

He says the bill offers relief without an application, loan, or grant.

The Executive Director of the Maine Brewers Guild says these are little pieces that can help breweries come out on the other side of the pandemic.

“Every little bit helps these days, as breweries are starting to think about the summer season starting to ramp back up, trying to figure out the little wiggle room that they have to stay in business, acts like these just show that there’s a lot of support for our industry,” said Executive Director of the Maine Brewers Guild, Sean Sullivan.

“On average the bureau has collected 2.1 million dollars per year in on premises licensing fees from fiscal year 16 to fiscal year 20,” said Director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages, Gregg Mineo.

The director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages says the state would lose roughly one million dollars in revenue from this.

The bill will move to a work session at a later date.

