Maine CDC investigating possible Hepatitis A exposure at Orono Circle K

Health officials say an infected employee handled food at the Circle K on Stillwater Avenue.
(WSAZ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The state is investigating a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a circle k in Orono.

Health officials say an infected employee handled food at the store on Stillwater Avenue.

“Maine CDC recommends that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at or who worked at the Circle K at 2 Stillwater Avenue in Orono from March 13 through 16 or March 20 through 21 receive hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their potential exposure,” according to a press release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say there’s a 14-day window to receive the vaccine.

Health officials ask anyone who worked or ate food that was prepared there during those times to watch for symptoms and contact their doctor if they notice any.

“Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months. Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection,” a press release from Maine DHHS said.

The CDC recommends those who ate or worked there during those times should get the vaccine.

For more information on hepatitis A visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm

