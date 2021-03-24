Local MMA fighter Watson set to make pro debut this week in Florida

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A person who physically fights another person is a fighter. The ability to achieve in spite of great difficulties or opposition is another form of the word.

Glory Watson is both definitions, at least, she will be this weekend.

“It’s like 16 months since my last fight,” says MMA fighter Glory Watson.

Maine Community Sports Guidelines have prevented MMA fights. Glory has to go to Florida to get back in the octagon.

“The promotion is Triton fights,” says Watson, “They are actually a New York-based promotion that because New York is closed today are going down Florida so this is their first show in Florida.”

Nicknamed “The fury”, she’s making her professional debut there after going 6 and 1 as an amateur.

“There are different pieces to being a professional,” Glory says, “The rounds are two minutes longer, there are elbows and knees that you have to worry about, and this is definitely been the hardest fight camp that I’ve ever had.”

Her opponent Ariana Melendez is also making her debut.

“5 foot 2, she’s 5 foot 2. We are both fighting at 115,” says Watson, “She, I believe most of her flights have been at 115, where I have fought in four different weight classes from 140 all the way down to 115.”

Watson says about 50 of her biggest fans will make the trip to support her.

“500 is their capacity, their fan capacity anyway,” says Glory.

She’s focused on making weight right now.

“I always try not to think about the fight until I have to,” Watson says.

But when Triton Fights 18 hits the main card Saturday, plan to see Glory the fighter.

“I feel more mentally prepared for this than I have for any other fight,” says Watson.

