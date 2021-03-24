Advertisement

Governor Mills orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Colorado shooting victims

Flags will remain lowered through Saturday.
Flags will remain lowered through Saturday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has again ordered U-S and state flags be flown at half-staff.

This time to honor and remember the victims of the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

It comes at the directive of President Biden.

Flags will remain lowered through Saturday.

On Tuesday, President Biden urged congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Meanwhile, police and former associates of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of opening fire at a Colorado supermarket on Sunday, describe him as sometimes prone to rage or delusions.

Authorities are yet to determine a motive behind the shooting that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
PANDEMIC WEIGHT LOSS
Mass. man on murder trial seeking amended bail conditions
He will appear in a hearing via Zoom on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m. in Aroostook County.
Mass. man awaiting new trial on murder charge seeking amended bail conditions