Get “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portrait” while giving back to Bangor Humane Society

Pets all over are striking a pose for a new fundraiser in Bangor.

It’s the Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits.”

Artists of all different levels of talent are drawing pictures to raise money for the shelter.

Here’s how it works:

Head over to their Facebook page,

scroll down and find the post for the fundraiser,

click on donate,

and for $20 an artist will draw a portrait of your pet.

”The fun is in the fact that you don’t know what you’re going to get. It is really hilarious. And the idea is really exactly what it sounds like. You make a small donation to support the work of the shelter, and we take a photo that you give us of your pet cat, dog, rabbit, ferret, whatever you’ve got and love, and we will then pass it on to our volunteer artists who will do a one of a kind portrait of your beloved pet,” says Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society.

The portraits will be drawn and posted over the next two weeks.

The Humane Society has all sorts of people taking part from professional artists, to art students at Bangor High School, to Humane Society volunteers.

