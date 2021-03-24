Advertisement

FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -Police say a teenage girl from Oakland who went missing last week has been found safe in Nebraska.

The man from California she was with is in custody.

23-year-old Taylor Hauke is currently being held in Nebraska pending criminal charges.

Arrangements are being made to reunite her with her family back here in Maine.

Nolan has been living at New Beginning, a housing and support facility for Maine youth in Lewiston.

She went missing on Thursday.

