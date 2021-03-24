FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -Police say a teenage girl from Oakland who went missing last week has been found safe in Nebraska.

The man from California she was with is in custody.

Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.

23-year-old Taylor Hauke is currently being held in Nebraska pending criminal charges.

Arrangements are being made to reunite her with her family back here in Maine.

Nolan has been living at New Beginning, a housing and support facility for Maine youth in Lewiston.

She went missing on Thursday.

