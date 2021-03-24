Advertisement

Farms needed for program aimed at feeding seniors

Specific areas of need are the Lincoln and Rumford areas and all of Washington County.
A program that’s goal is feeding Maine seniors is in need of farmers to join the effort.
A program that’s goal is feeding Maine seniors is in need of farmers to join the effort.(WSAW)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A program that’s goal is feeding Maine seniors is in need of farmers to join the effort.

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program receives federal grant funding to provide low income seniors with $50 worth of fresh local produce for the season.

TV5 spoke with the program director who says they need farms this year.

Specific areas of need are the Lincoln and Rumford areas and all of Washington County.

“One of the benefits of the program in Maine for the farmers is that farms are actually pre-paid,” explained Program Director, Donna Murray. “They are paid in advance for all the shares that they are going to provide for the seniors throughout the season. So, it really helps the farmers at a time when they need the funding the most when they were first getting their seedlings and trying to get their crops going.”

She adds that over the last year, many of the farms worked hard to keep things going during the pandemic knowing the importance of getting fresh food to those seniors.

Many added delivery service, among other things.

Here is a link with more information.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since September.
Maine Nurses Union says Northern Light Health asking to cut paid time off in latest contract negotiations
Maine State Police are mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s.
Maine State Police mourn loss of retired K9
Northern Light Health does not plan to use the state’s newly launched coronavirus vaccine...
Northern Light will not use state’s COVID-19 vax registration site
Federal data shows the state is going to get more than 45,000 doses next week.
Maine to receive 28% increase in COVID-19 vax doses next week