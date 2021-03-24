Farms needed for program aimed at feeding seniors

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A program that’s goal is feeding Maine seniors is in need of farmers to join the effort.

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program receives federal grant funding to provide low income seniors with $50 worth of fresh local produce for the season.

TV5 spoke with the program director who says they need farms this year.

Specific areas of need are the Lincoln and Rumford areas and all of Washington County.

“One of the benefits of the program in Maine for the farmers is that farms are actually pre-paid,” explained Program Director, Donna Murray. “They are paid in advance for all the shares that they are going to provide for the seniors throughout the season. So, it really helps the farmers at a time when they need the funding the most when they were first getting their seedlings and trying to get their crops going.”

She adds that over the last year, many of the farms worked hard to keep things going during the pandemic knowing the importance of getting fresh food to those seniors.

Many added delivery service, among other things.

