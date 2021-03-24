Early golf season has players eager to get the ball rolling

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Area golf courses are getting into the swing of things early this year. Hidden Meadows in Old Town opened its driving range over the weekend. Bucksport we are told is open as well. Hermon Meadow Golf Club opening today with its spring 9 which is 9 holes but not a typical 1 through 9 or 10 through 18.

Natanis in Vassalboro now has 18 holes open. Hope the weather holds up so this early golf season lasts. But there were plenty of players out on the course at Hermon taking advantage of the early start to the season.

“He had to twist my arm. I was working today barely made it out here glad we did. Thought we’d make it out while we can,” says golfer Cooper Williams, “A little preseason practice we like to call it. (Hope to keep all our golf balls right?) I probably won’t. Brought all my throwaways.”

Most courses are walking only, for now, so plan accordingly. More signs of spring.

