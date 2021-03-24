Advertisement

Center Theatre kicks off community food drive

The goal is to fill all 264 seats in the theatre with food.
Center Theatre
Center Theatre(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Center Theatre in Dover Foxcroft is kicking off a campaign to collect food for the community.

They’re teaming up with the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard for a ‘Fill the Seats Food Drive’ campaign.

The goal is to fill all 264 seats in the theatre with food.

That equals 264 meals for families in need.

The Center Theater director says a colleague saw something similar in another town and wanted to help out the food bank.

“As a non profit in our community, we’re really here to serve the community, and we’re usually doing that by providing arts and entertainment and education, which we’re still doing, but being able to reach out in a different way and help people in a different way means a lot,” said Patrick Myers, executive director of the theater.

The food will be collected from now until April 7th and will be bundled into bags that represent one meal.

You can drop it off at the theatre or Shaw’s.

They are also taking donations of money to buy food.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Lewiston Police say 15-year-old Lanie Nolan was located late Tuesday night.
FOUND: Police say Oakland teen found in Nebraska
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta

Latest News

The portraits will be drawn and posted over the next two weeks.
Get “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portrait” while giving back to Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Sharps Boxes
City of Bangor places community sharps boxes around town
Family is thanking two members of their housing maintenance crew for rescuing their kitty lost...
FOUND: Bangor family thanks maintenance crew for finding cat lost in fire
St. John's Church Bangor
St. John’s Episcopal Church nears end of renovations