Center Theatre kicks off community food drive

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Center Theatre in Dover Foxcroft is kicking off a campaign to collect food for the community.

They’re teaming up with the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard for a ‘Fill the Seats Food Drive’ campaign.

The goal is to fill all 264 seats in the theatre with food.

That equals 264 meals for families in need.

The Center Theater director says a colleague saw something similar in another town and wanted to help out the food bank.

“As a non profit in our community, we’re really here to serve the community, and we’re usually doing that by providing arts and entertainment and education, which we’re still doing, but being able to reach out in a different way and help people in a different way means a lot,” said Patrick Myers, executive director of the theater.

The food will be collected from now until April 7th and will be bundled into bags that represent one meal.

You can drop it off at the theatre or Shaw’s.

They are also taking donations of money to buy food.

More information can be found on their website.

