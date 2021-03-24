Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women? Maine health experts weigh in

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been many questions about the impact of the coronavirus vaccine on pregnant women or nursing mothers.

The biggest concern is safety for them or their baby.

While getting vaccinated is a personal choice, we got some answers from health officials on why its recommended.

“This is a war. In a war, you want to have your ammunition ready and what is your ammunition? The vaccine,” said Dr. Paola Rinaldi-Whitham, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “It’s the only way we have to go back to a peaceful type of life.”

During pregnancy, there is a lot to worry about. Adding a pandemic in the mix only makes it more difficult.

Health experts say it’s important for women to consider the COVID-19 vaccine for themselves and their babies.

“We have an ethical responsibility to protect the persons, the people that are weak around us, and the only thing we have is the vaccine and masks,” said Rinaldi-Whitham.

While the COVID-19 vaccine was not tested in pregnant women because of typical study protocols, the head of the Maine CDC says there is enough data to suggest that it is both safe and effective. That goes for women who are breastfeeding, too.

“I recommend that pregnant women check in with their doctor to make sure the vaccine is right for them. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be,” said Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.

There’s no data on the safety of the vaccine in lactating women, the effects of it on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production.

However, new research shows that vaccinated mothers can pass COVID-19 antibodies to babies in utero and through breast milk.

“If the mother gives this baby some degree of antibodies through the breast milk, which we don’t know how much it will be, or through the placenta, it shouldn’t be of any harm because it’s an antibody. It’s an immunization we get to the baby to fight a potential virus,” said Rinaldi-Whitham.

What about women who are trying to become pregnant or undergoing infertility treatments?

Doctors say the vaccine is safe for them, too.

“The vaccine just lives in their antibodies and it doesn’t leave any coronavirus particles because the vaccine does not have coronavirus particles,” explained Rinaldi-Whitham. “It is considered safe. If they are trying to get pregnant this month, I would first get the vaccine. Then wait, probably a month because the vaccine could give a little bit of a fever and why would you want to add that to pregnancy? So, I would say, ideally, you want to get the vaccine first, and then get pregnant.”

Dr. Rinaldi from Northern Light Health recommends that pregnant women who receive the vaccine register for v-safe.

The information is critical to helping individuals and their healthcare providers make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

Participation is voluntary, and participants may opt out at any time.

CDC’s v-safe tool uses text messages and surveys to check in with you after you get a COVID-19 vaccine. You can quickly... Posted by CDC on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Some people with disabilities might be more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. To protect yourself and others from... Posted by CDC on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.