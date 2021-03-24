Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 211 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, according to the CDC.

No new deaths to report.

The total the number of Mainers who passed away is 731.

There are now 48,972 cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,832 are confirmed.

25 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC.

13 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Kennebec County recording 28 new cases. Penobscot has 22.

Knox County with an additional 11 cases.

For the fourth straight day, Piscataquis County reporting no new cases.

No additional cases in Lincoln or Washington counties either.

