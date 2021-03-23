Advertisement

Waterville Humane Society starts capital campaign to raise money for improvements

Over the next six to eight months, HSWA will look to raise $350,000 to fund different projects.
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area has started a capital campaign to raise money for improvements to their facility.

Over the next six to eight months, HSWA will look to raise $350,000 to fund different projects.

They’re planning for new dog kennels, new pavement for their parking lot, and a new transport van, among other things.

HSWA believes all of these projects will greatly improve the lives of the 2,000 plus animals they care for each year.

”These cosmetic things and other projects will really help us move along and keep continuing to strengthen the bond between the community and the shelter, and once we can get past these big projects, we can still continue to come up with new programming and get even more out into the community and do the job we know that we do really well,” said Lisa Oakes, Executive Director, HSWA.

In 2018, the humane society had a similar campaign that ultimately allowed them to stay open.

For more information on how to help, you can their website.

