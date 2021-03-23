UMaine receives $2 million in gifts and grants

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System has received $2 million in gifts and grants.

The University of Maine Graduate & Professional Center received a one-million dollar gift from from Bobby Monks and Bonnie Porta in support of the center’s mission to prepare Maine’s future leaders through graduate and professional education.

The Maine Center has also partnered in support of a one million dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to the University of Maine System. That grant will help increase distance learning for graduate, and professional and undergraduate education, and access to telemedicine across 11 rural Maine counties.

”This kind of graduate education is groundbreaking, particularly for us in the state of Maine, but I would like to believe nationally,” said University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We bring together the law, public policy, and business. And increasingly now, are recognizing the problems that Maine faces are complex, and will require us to not only find solutions that are in the intersection of these three areas, but that go beyond.”

