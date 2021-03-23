Advertisement

UMaine receives $2 million in gifts and grants

University of Maine and UMaine Machias hold annual state of the university address
University of Maine and UMaine Machias hold annual state of the university address
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System has received $2 million in gifts and grants.

The University of Maine Graduate & Professional Center received a one-million dollar gift from from Bobby Monks and Bonnie Porta in support of the center’s mission to prepare Maine’s future leaders through graduate and professional education.

The Maine Center has also partnered in support of a one million dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to the University of Maine System. That grant will help increase distance learning for graduate, and professional and undergraduate education, and access to telemedicine across 11 rural Maine counties.

”This kind of graduate education is groundbreaking, particularly for us in the state of Maine, but I would like to believe nationally,” said University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We bring together the law, public policy, and business. And increasingly now, are recognizing the problems that Maine faces are complex, and will require us to not only find solutions that are in the intersection of these three areas, but that go beyond.”

For more information on The University of Maine Graduate & Professional Center, visit umainecenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln

Latest News

Maine woman hikes 400 miles to raise $50K for Good Shepherd Food Bank
Maine woman hikes 400 miles to raise $50K for Good Shepherd Food Bank
Authorities were involved in what's called a post-blast investigation.
Bangor Evidence Team and bomb squad conduct trainings
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
Groundbreaking for the new facilities is expected to start next spring in both locations.
Northern Light Health to modernize hospitals in Blue Hill and Greenville