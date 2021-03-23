Sunny Skies & Mild Temperatures This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fog finally dissipated and now we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Another beautiful, spring day with temperatures warming to the low to mid-60s away from the coast and mid to upper 50s for coastal areas. Skies will turn cloudy tonight and we’ll likely see some more areas of fog during the night as moisture moves in off the ocean. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Between moisture moving in off the ocean and clouds moving in from the west ahead of an approaching disturbance, our Wednesday looks to be a mostly cloudy day. Despite the clouds though, we’ll still see a decent day with temperatures climbing to the 50s to around or maybe a little bit above 60°. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through the state Wednesday night and early Thursday. This could bring us a few rain showers on its way through but otherwise no big deal. A few showers may linger into the start of the day Thursday but as the disturbance moves out, skies will brighten Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be mild again with highs topping off in the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our northwest on Friday bringing us some rain to end the work week. Despite the clouds and rainfall Friday, temperatures will still reach the 50s for highs. Rain is expected to taper off Friday night but as colder air moves in on the backside of the departing storm, we could see the rain end as some rain and snow showers late Friday night and possibly lingering into early Saturday morning. Otherwise expect skies to brighten during the day Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Another system heading our way Sunday could bring us some rain and snow Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 55°-65°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 29°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60°, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then brightening skies. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: A rain or snow shower possible early then brightening skies. Cooler with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.