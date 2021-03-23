State officials working to vaccinate homebound Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 vaccinations for homebound Mainers is something the state is fully committed to, according to the head of Maine CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah says although a large portion of older Mainers have gotten their first shot, the question is, how do they get all of that group vaccinated?

He says 79% of Mainers 70 and over have gotten their first dose.

80% for those 80 and over.

Shah says for those who have not gotten their shots and can’t leave their homes, they will go to them.

They’ve already started working with community level vaccination providers and those who provide home health services.

”Step one is identification. Step two is notification. We reach out to them in a manner that is familiar to them so they’re not getting a phone call from somebody that they don’t know or don’t trust, and then the third step is the actual vaccination, going out into the field to provide them a vaccine. We’re starting that up this week. Thus far, the reports I’ve heard have been very positive,” says Shah.

Shah says they’ll be looking at the data to see how they can improve these efforts.

They hope to get more of the J&J vaccine which Shah says is ideal for vaccinating homebound Mainers.

The program will be rolling out in stages.

Shah reminds folks there are resources to help with booking appointments and getting to them.

Anyone having trouble accessing websites can call the community vaccination line at 888-445-4111.

Anyone who needs a ride can call 855-608-5172 at least 48 hours before their appointment.

