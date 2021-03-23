Penobscot Job Corps raises money for the Shaw House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Job Corps presented the Shaw House with over $3,000 Tuesday.

The organization saw a need in the community and raised the funds.

Those at the Shaw House say the pandemic has highlighted even greater needs for homeless youth in the area.

Penobscot Job Corps wasn’t able to do their normal community service due to COVID, so they wanted to give back this way.

“We wanted to do a fundraiser, and the first place that we thought of was the Shaw House because of the great work that they do for youth in our community,” said Molly Ginn, Center Director at Penobscot Job Corps.

“It feels really good when we are recognized by other agencies within the community for the work that we do. Homelessness hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic, so any additional support that we can get is really, really appreciated,” said Alison Small, program director at the Shaw House.

Small says they are always in need of hygiene products like shampoo and conditioner at the Shaw House.

Small says they are always in need of hygiene products like shampoo and conditioner at the Shaw House.

