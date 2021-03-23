Patchy Dense Fog Tonight, Mild Again Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The great stretch of bright and unseasonably mild weather across Maine will continue one more day before we see a trend towards colder and at times stormier conditions across our region. The ridge of high pressure both at the surface and aloft that has produced the pleasant weather across Maine the last several days will continue to slide east of New England tonight and tomorrow. A light south to southeast breeze on the backside of the high will allow low clouds and fog to form again tonight, especially near the coast. The early low clouds and fog tomorrow morning will give way to brighter conditions for the afternoon, with temps again running well above normal, especially inland. The high temps tomorrow will range from near 50 degrees near the coast to the mid-50s to lower 60s inland.

A weak storm lifting north off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline along with some upper- level energy moving east through New England will combine to bring clouds and scattered showers to Maine tomorrow night and part of Thursday. The combination of clouds, showers and an onshore breeze will hold the temps Thursday in the upper 40s to mid-50s, which is still well above normal for the later part of March.

On Friday a stronger storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will bring a period of steadier rain to Maine during the afternoon and nighttime hours. As colder air over Quebec gets drawn south the rain may change to snow before ending over northern parts of Maine Friday night and early Saturday morning. Most of the day Saturday looks fair and chilly, with high temps holding in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It currently appears that energy aloft diving out of central Canada will cause a rather strong storm to form over the Ohio River Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning, with the storm then intensifying as it moves northeast towards New England. With cold high pressure building over Quebec and the storm likely redeveloping along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline before moving northeast into the Gulf of Maine the potential is there for a late season snow, rain and wind storm later Sunday and Monday. This potential storm is still several days away from even forming, but it needs to be watched closely as we head towards the weekend. Stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Mainly clear then patchy low clouds and fog, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 20s and 30s.

Wednesday: Early fog then partly cloudy, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps ranging from near 50° along the coast to the mid-50s to lower 60s inland.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers possible, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Rain developing, with high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Becoming blustery and chilly, with rain, snow and mixed precipitation likely developing and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

