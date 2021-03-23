Northern Light Health to modernize hospitals in Blue Hill and Greenville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health plans to build new hospitals in Blue Hill and Greenville.

The new facilities will be located on the existing hospital campuses of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital and Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville.

Northern Light officials says the new buildings will replace century-old hospitals with modern new facilities. The new facilities will include all private patient rooms, 24/7 full-service emergency departments, and lab and imaging services.

CA Dean Hospital will also have a new helipad, ambulance garage, and dormitory.

”These new hospitals are going to support our physicians and our caregivers in delivering modern medicine,” said Northern Light Health Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Weed. “Everybody wants access to high quality and affordable care, and we’re happy to be part of that solution.”

Groundbreaking for the new facilities is expected to start next spring in both locations.

