New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire
It happened on Gloria Road in New Sharon at around 5, Monday evening.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -A New Sharon man is being treated at a hospital Monday night after sustaining serious injuries while burning trash.
Police say 85-year-old John Gill added gasoline to an outside burn barrel while burning trash at his home on Gloria Road.
Authorities say Gill suffered burns to around 80% of his body.
