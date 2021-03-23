Advertisement

New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire

It happened on Gloria Road in New Sharon at around 5, Monday evening.
New Sharon man seriously injured in a fire.
New Sharon man seriously injured in a fire.(Storyblocks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -A New Sharon man is being treated at a hospital Monday night after sustaining serious injuries while burning trash.

It happened on Gloria Road in New Sharon at around 5, Monday evening.

Police say 85-year-old John Gill added gasoline to an outside burn barrel while burning trash at his home on Gloria Road.

Authorities say Gill suffered burns to around 80% of his body.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 22nd
Maine CDC reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Dr. Sarah Parcak specializes in using satellite images to map ancient sites
City of Bangor recognizes local grad turned archeologist
Maine Business School helping Maine Veterans Project
Maine business school fundraiser supports Maine Veterans Project
Animal Orphanage in Old Town gearing up for kitten season
Maine attorney general files civil rights complaint in attack on Asian-American woman, daughter