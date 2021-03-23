New Sharon man flown to hospital after fire

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -A New Sharon man is being treated at a hospital Monday night after sustaining serious injuries while burning trash.

It happened on Gloria Road in New Sharon at around 5, Monday evening.

Police say 85-year-old John Gill added gasoline to an outside burn barrel while burning trash at his home on Gloria Road.

Authorities say Gill suffered burns to around 80% of his body.

