New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln

44-year-old Adam Groves is charged with murdering 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - New details are being released regarding a Lincoln man who admitting to shooting and killing his mother last August.

44-year-old Adam Groves is charged with murdering 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

She died at her home in August on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln where Groves was staying.

Afterward, Groves took to Facebook and posted “quote” “everyone I just killed my mother.”

Court documents state when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway talking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He reportedly yelled more than once- I shot my Mom, my life is over.

According to the affidavit, there is a witness to the shooting. He told police Groves and his mother were both drinking and arguing with each other.

The documents say at one point, Taylor picked up an heirloom gun and pointed it towards her son. When Groves went into a bathroom and shut the door, Taylor reportedly hit the door repeatedly with the barrel of the gun.

The witness says Groves then went out to his car, retrieved his handgun from a glove box, came back in and fired it at his mother at least five times.

The witness escaped out out a back door.

Groves is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in court in Bangor.

