Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website

(AP)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WTWM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday launched a new website to help Mainers pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has been working on launching the website for several weeks.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the website is not meant to be a statewide vaccination registration system and will not supplant existing registration and appointment systems many of the state’s health care systems have already created.

Shah said the state is working to determine which providers will utilize the state’s system.

A link to the website is located on the Maine CDC’s vaccination dashboard. Mainers provide their information and will be contacted with vaccination options once eligible.

People can continue to register and make appointments with health care providers with their own systems.

As of Tuesday, Mainers 50 and older were eligible to be vaccinated. Mainers 16 and older will be eligible on April 19.

