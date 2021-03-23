Maine business school fundraiser supports Maine Veterans Project

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Business School at the University of Maine selected the Maine Veterans Project to benefit from their Heroes and Hope Fundraiser.

The MBS Corps is holding a raffle on campus and collecting donations online.

The Maine Veterans Project was founded six years ago and recently passed one million dollars of goods and services provided to veterans.

The founder of the Maine Veterans Project says fundraisers like this will help the project expand and help even more veterans.

Joyce Benton, President MBS Corps, said, ”We want to make sure that they’re appreciated and that they’re not forgotten.”

“Coming up in 2021 and kind of already happening right now on a small scale, we’re actually going to be ramping up a big recreation-based program,” Doc Goodwin, Maine Veterans Project Founder, added.

You can donate through March 27th on the MBS Corps Heroes and Hope Go Fund Me page.

You can find out more about the Maine Veterans Project by visiting their website or calling 415-553-0523.

