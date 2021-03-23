Advertisement

Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands

Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center Tuesday morning.
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Bangor has been very busy Tuesday now that those 50 and older can get the shot.

Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center Tuesday morning.

Some people were waiting for their first dose while others were returning for their second dose.

According to Dr. James Jarvis appointments filled up quickly thanks to the expanded age range.

He wants to remind people to wait in their vehicle until 10 minutes before their appointment time to avoid creating long lines.

”If you choose to get here early and stand outside you’re just waiting for no reason at all. There’s always vaccine available for everybody who has an appointment. So it doesn’t matter if you’re the first person through the door or the last person, you will get vaccinated.”

You can go to this website to register for an appointment.

If you’re having trouble registering call 204-8551 or ask a friend or family member for help.

Vaccine eligibility expands to all Mainers 16 and older, starting April 19th.

