Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed suspect in multiple crimes
Authorities are asking anyone with information to help out
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in several violent crimes.
31-year-old Justin Richards of Cushing is believed to be armed and is alleged to have made statements about engaging in violence if confronted by law enforcement.
Authorities say he is a suspect in multiple violent crimes that have targeted specific people and has been evading law enforcement for several days.
Authorities say he is driving a white, GMC Envoy with Maine Lobster Plates, number 234BEG.
They ask anyone with information to call the Knox County Dispatch Center at 594-0677.
