Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed suspect in multiple crimes

Authorities are asking anyone with information to help out
Knox County Sheriff's Office searching for armed suspect in several crimes
Knox County Sheriff's Office searching for armed suspect in several crimes(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in several violent crimes.

31-year-old Justin Richards of Cushing is believed to be armed and is alleged to have made statements about engaging in violence if confronted by law enforcement.

Authorities say he is a suspect in multiple violent crimes that have targeted specific people and has been evading law enforcement for several days.

Authorities say he is driving a white, GMC Envoy with Maine Lobster Plates, number 234BEG.

They ask anyone with information to call the Knox County Dispatch Center at 594-0677.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest daily recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
2 new deaths, 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln

Latest News

Maine woman hikes 400 miles to raise $50K for Good Shepherd Food Bank
Maine woman hikes 400 miles to raise $50K for Good Shepherd Food Bank
Authorities were involved in what's called a post-blast investigation.
Bangor Evidence Team and bomb squad conduct trainings
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
Long lines at Bangor vaccine clinic as eligibility expands
University of Maine and UMaine Machias hold annual state of the university address
UMaine receives $2 million in gifts and grants
Groundbreaking for the new facilities is expected to start next spring in both locations.
Northern Light Health to modernize hospitals in Blue Hill and Greenville