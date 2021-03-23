Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed suspect in multiple crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in several violent crimes.

31-year-old Justin Richards of Cushing is believed to be armed and is alleged to have made statements about engaging in violence if confronted by law enforcement.

Authorities say he is a suspect in multiple violent crimes that have targeted specific people and has been evading law enforcement for several days.

Authorities say he is driving a white, GMC Envoy with Maine Lobster Plates, number 234BEG.

They ask anyone with information to call the Knox County Dispatch Center at 594-0677.

